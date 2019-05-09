Police: Man exposes himself, assaults jogger at NJ park

Police are warning people to exercise in pairs at Birch Grove Park in Northfield, New Jersey after a reported assault.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday a man dropped his pants in front of a female jogger on the trails. He touched himself then lunged towards the 28-year-old woman and grabbed ahold of her shirt, according to investigators. The victim was able to pull back and break free.

FOX 29 reached out to police Wednesday to see how they're responding and if they're planning to increase patrols, but we haven't heard back at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northfield Police Department.