Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting

Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told police a man dressed in dark clothing fired over 20 shots from inside a white SUV, preliminary information from investigators said.

One weapon was recovered at the scene by responding officers and the suspect's vehicle was found in the 39th police district, according to authorites.

No injuries were reported by police and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the department said further information about the shooting will be released as the investigation unfolds.