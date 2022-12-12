Police: Man found dead inside Frankford home following fire

Authorities say the body of a man was found inside a Philadelphia home that had caught fire over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a property on the 1900 Orthodox Street around 1:30 p.m for reports of a fire.

Once crews extinguished the blaze, police say firefighters found the body of an adult male in the living room.

The cause of the man's death is still under investigation, according to authorities.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.