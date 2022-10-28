Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the back, neck in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.
Authorities say officers responded to the 2200 block of North Uber Street for a report of a person with a gun.
A 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and neck, according to police.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Video: 4 masked suspects sought in North Philadelphia shooting that left man in critical condition, police say
- Man who fatally shot 2 in fight outside Bucks County bar acted in self-defense, DA says
- 'Extremely frustrated': Threats made against Coatesville High School lead to continued school closures
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police say.
The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities say.