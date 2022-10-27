Video: 4 masked suspects sought in North Philadelphia shooting that left man in critical condition, police say

Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify suspects caught on camera unloading dozens of shots in North Philadelphia last week.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3200 block of W. Allegheny Avenue on October 18 around 9:33 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting

Authorities say officers with the 39th District responded to a 911 call of multiple gunshots in the area of 32nd and Allegheny Avenue.

More than 50 shots were fired, according to investigators who processed the crime scene evidence.

Officials say a 34-year-old man was struck by bullets eight times throughout his body, leaving him in critical condition.

Police released surveillance video, which shows four suspects getting out of a car and opening fire.

Authorities say they are searching for four masked suspects who were in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police by calling 215-686-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip.