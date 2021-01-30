Police: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Lawndale

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight in the Lawndale section of the city.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 12:39 p.m. on the 6700 block of martins Mill Road.

A 39-year-old black man had been shot multiple times throughout his body, according to authorities.

He was taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

A scene was held, but no arrest was made nor was any weapon recovered.

