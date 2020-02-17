Police: Man in critical after shot in chest, arm in Nicetown-Tioga

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

It happened on the 3700 block of Bouvier Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

