Police: Man in critical condition after being shot four times in North Philadelphia

A man has been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2700 block of North Warnock Street at approximately 2:44 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old Black man had been shot four times. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the right foot, one gunshot wound to the jaw, and one to the right shoulder.

He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The scene was held, but no arrests were made and no weapons recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

