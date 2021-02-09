Police: Man in critical condition after being stabbed 10 times in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed nearly a dozen times in West Philadelphia, according to investigators.
Police say the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5700 block of Delancy Street.
The 37-year-old Black male victim suffered stab wounds to chest, back, and abdominal area.
He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics where he remains listed in critical condition.
A scene was held but no arrests have been made nor have any weapons been recovered.
