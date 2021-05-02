Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Logan

article

A man is clinging to life after he was shot multiple times in Logan early Sunday.

Officials say police responded to the 1600 block of West Louden Street Sunday, around 12:40 in the morning, for a report of gunshots.

Police arrived to find a man in his twenties suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. No arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter