Police: Man in his 30s shot dead in Lawndale Sunday morning

A man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Lawndale.

Officials say police responded to the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue Sunday, around 2 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they discovered a man in his thirties was shot in the street.

Police transported the man to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation is underway. So far, they have not identified any suspects.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

