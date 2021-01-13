Police: Man killed during double shooting in South Philadelphia

article

A man is dead and a woman is recovering after a double shooting early Wednesday morning in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of South 7th Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police report a 48-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and died at Jefferson University Hospital. A 43-year-old woman, who was also taken to Jefferson, was shot once in the foot.

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what lead to the shooting.

