Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man who they estimate to be around 40-years-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, who police say is currently a John Doe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.