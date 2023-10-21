Police: Man killed in early morning shooting in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in an early morning shooting Saturday in West Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Simpson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.
Medics pronounced the unnamed man dead at the scene, according to police.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.