Police: Man killed in early morning shooting in West Philadelphia

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in an early morning shooting Saturday in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Simpson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

Medics pronounced the unnamed man dead at the scene, according to police. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. 