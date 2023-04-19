Police: Man killed in Fairhill double shooting of 2 men in parked car

article

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after police say their vehicle was peppered with gunfire Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 3rd and Ontario streets around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a 25-year-old man and an unidentified man were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front seats of a Subaru.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital where police say the 25-year-old died and the unidentified man was placed in critical condition.

Small said investigators found nearly two 20 spent shell casings on the street, many of which where just feet away from the victim's vehicle.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.