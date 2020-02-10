Police: Man opens fire on detectives in West Philadelphia

Police say a man is under arrest after he opened fire on detectives in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of North 62nd Street.

Detectives were on the job when they say they noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously. When they saw the detectives, police say the two ran off in opposite directions.

The detectives began chasing after the man when they say they noticed he had a gun that's when cops say he fired several times at police.

The man was taken into custody. The detectives were not injured during the incident.

