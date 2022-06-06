12-foot-long great white shark spotted near coast in Cape May County, Coast Guard says

An unexpected - and possibly unwanted - visitor made its way to the Jersey shore this weekend!

Beach goers were buzzing after a 12-foot-long great white shark was spotted in Cape May County on Saturday.

Jim Piazza came across the "very large" shark while fishing less than a mile off Townsends Inlet, which is between Sea Isle and Avalon.

It can be seen swimming alongside Piazza's boat in a video posted to the U. S. Coast Guard Station Cape May Facebook page.

Piazza was able to get several videos and photos of the shark as it seems to take a rest and float next to the boat.

