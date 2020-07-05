Police: Man shot and killed in Point Breeze double shooting

article

Authorities say a man is dead and another man is hurt following a double shooting Sunday afternoon in Point Breeze.

According to police, gunfire erupted on the 1300 block of South 17th Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot several times in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

A second victim was reportedly shot in the back and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting.

