Police: 6-year-old boy fatally shot in Holmesburg

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon in Holmesburg.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street just before 1 p.m.

An unspecified family member reportedly took the child to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead just after 1:30.

No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

