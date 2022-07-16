Police: Man shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia, dropped at hospital by fleeing driver

Police are investigating after they say a man was killed in an early morning shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was reportedly dropped off at Jefferson Methodist Hospital in a Dodge Ram pickup truck around 3:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The driver then ditched the truck, switched to another vehicle and fled from the hospital, according to police. The truck is being held as evidence.

Police say the driver's role in the shooting is unknown at this time.

It was later found that the shooting took place on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue.

No weapons have been found, and no arrests made.