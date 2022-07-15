Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Kensington

A man in his 20s is dead after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Officials said police were called to the 3500 block of Amber Street Friday, just after 4:30 in the afternoon, on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man, believed to be in his mid 20s to early 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the head.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating all possible motives. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.