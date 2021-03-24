Police: Man shot and killed while sitting inside car at gas station in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car at a gas station in Port Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on the 2100 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire. A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Port Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the unnamed victim had just left the gas station mini-market and got into a car when a shooter fired at least seven shots through the passenger's side window. The victim exited the vehicle and walked a short distance before he collapsed on the ground near the pumps.

Small described the shooter as a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a face mask. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter