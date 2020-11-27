Police: Man shot and killed while sitting on front porch in Cobbs Creek

article

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed while sitting on his front porch in Cobbs Creek early Friday morning.

Officers patrolling Philadelphia's 18th district responded to the 5200 block of Catherine Street around 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Family members told police the 49-year-old victim was sitting on the home's enclosed porch when a person who also lives at the home shot through the window and missed.

The shooter then opened the front door and shot the victim in the stomach before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. No arrests have been reported at this time.

