Police: Man shot in both knees while driving in South Philadelphia

A 19-year-old man has been hospitalized after he suffered gunshots to both knees while driving.

The incident happened on Saturday at approximately 10:58 p.m. when officers responded to a radio call for the report of gunshots at Norwood & McKean Streets.

Upon their arrival, they were met by the 19-year-old male victim, who told investigators that he was stopped at the stop sign at Norwood and McKean Street when several shots were fired into his vehicle.

He was struck in both knees, possibly with the same bullet.

In an attempt to get away, the victim struck several parked cars and ultimately fled his vehicle and ran away. After a phone call to his mother he was able to locate police.

Police officers took him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.