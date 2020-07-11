Police: Man shot in eye in West Philadelphia in critical condition

article

Philadelphia police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot in the eye Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say the man, believed to be in his late 20s, was shot in the right eye on the 500 block of North 54th Street around 11:30 a.m.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what caused the shooting.

