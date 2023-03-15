Police: Man shot in the arm inside Philadelphia KFC

article

A young man is expected to recover after police say he was shot inside a Philadelphia KFC restaurant on Wednesday night.

Investigators say the 20-year-old man was shot once in the arm while in the dining area of the popular fried chicken chain on the 300 block of North Broad Street.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department brought the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police have not said if there were any other customers in the dining area when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been reported.