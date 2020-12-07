Police: Man shot in the neck and killed in South Philadelphia

article

More bloodshed Monday as a man is shot and killed in South Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace Monday evening, around five o’clock, on the report of a shooting, authorities say.

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest