Police: Man shot inside a vehicle and killed in broad daylight on Trenton street

Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday afternoon, about 1:30.

Responding officers found a vehicle with many bullet holes and a man in the driver’s seat who was shot. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, though no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. People can also email tips to mchtftips@mercounty.org.