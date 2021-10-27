Police: Man shot inside Chinese restaurant in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot to death inside of a Chinese food restaurant in Kensington, police say.
The shooting happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to the Lucky Chinese restaurant on the 500 block of E. Westmoreland Street.
Police say a 28-year-old victim was shot once in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m. At this time, the victim has not been identified.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
