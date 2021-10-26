Police: 17-year-old girl, 18-year-old male injured in East Germantown shooting

article

Two people were injured, including a 17-year-old girl, after a shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

Officials said police responded to the 300 block of East Rittenhouse Street Tuesday, just before 6:30 in the evening, on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a 17-year-old girl with a graze wound to her leg and an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

They were taken to Einstein Medical Center by police and placed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

This follows a shooting in East Mount Airy, where a 20-year-old man was wounded and a fatal shooting in Frankford.

