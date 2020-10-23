Police: Man shot, killed in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
It happened on the 1700 block of 31st Street around 8 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
A weapon was recovered from the victim, police said. So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
