Police: Man shot, killed inside North Philadelphia store
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside a North Philadelphia store.
It happened inside Techism on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a man in his 30s was shot nine times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police say a weapon has been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
