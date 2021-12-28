Police: Man shot, killed inside North Philadelphia store

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside a North Philadelphia store.

It happened inside Techism on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man in his 30s was shot nine times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say a weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

