Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old man Inside a second floor bedroom who had been shot three times-- once in the chest, once in the thigh, and once in the lower back.
Captain Jose Medina says two men entered the home and engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim before shooting him, then fleeing the scene.
The victim was transported to Temple Hospital where authorities say he was placed in critical condition.
Investigators say they found three spent shell casings on the floor in the home.
No weapons have been recovered, and no arrest was made, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.