Officials: Suspect sought in non-fatal stabbing at Broad Street Line station

article

Authorities are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man in the neck during a fight at a SEPTA station.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the stabbing happened around noon at the Girard Street stop on the Broad Street Line.

Two men were "engaged in a fight" when one of them was stabbed in the neck, according to the spokesperson.

He was brought to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspected stabber was last seen exiting the Cecil B. Moore SEPTA stop.