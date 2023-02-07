Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Suspect sought in non-fatal stabbing at Broad Street Line station

Updated 6:50PM
Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck during a fight at a SEPTA station.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the stabbing happened around noon at the Girard Street stop on the Broad Street Line. 

Two men were "engaged in a fight" when one of them was stabbed in the neck, according to the spokesperson. 

He was brought to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. 

The suspected stabber was last seen exiting the Cecil B. Moore SEPTA stop.