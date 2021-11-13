Police: Man shot multiple times, killed in Kensington

p

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Kensington.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of C Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot three times – once in the neck, once in the buttocks, and once in the right side abdomen.

He was taken to Episcopal Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition but later passed away.

So far, there have been no arrests and no weapons recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter