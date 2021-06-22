Police: Man shot once in head dies from injuries in East Germantown

article

A man has died from his injuries after he was shot in the head in the East Germantown section of the city.

The incident happened on the 6300 block of Morton Street on the highway at approximately 11:12 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Medics on the scene pronounced him dead at 11:20 p.m.

The scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

