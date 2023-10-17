Police: Man shot to death in West Philadelphia

Authorities are searching for a shooter after police say a man was shot to death Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, according to preliminary information.

Officers drove the unnamed man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.