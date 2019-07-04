Police: Man slips out of handcuffs, flees, is recaptured

Authorities say a man slipped out of his handcuffs and bolted from a New Jersey police department headquarters, but was recaptured less than two hours later.

LehighValleyLive.com reports that the 38-year-old man was arrested on narcotics-related charges and taken to the Washington Township police headquarters Wednesday.

Officers said he "manipulated his handcuffs" and escaped at about 1:12 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he wasn't armed and wasn't deemed to be dangerous.

Police said he was spotted hiding in the woods behind Hickory Hill Motel on Route 31 a little before 3 p.m. and was recaptured after a brief foot chase.

He was charged with escape and taken to the Warren County jail.