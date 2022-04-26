Police: Armed man robbed two 7-Elevens in one day in Bensalem

article

Bensalem police are looking for a suspect after three 7-Eleven robberies over the past two months.

One robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on the 3500 block of Street Road at 2:20 a.m. on April 20.

Police say a man, 25-30 years of age, in a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie attempted to rob the store at gunpoint. He allegedly fled with no money after the clerk refused his demands and someone else pulled into the parking lot.

Less than a half hour later, police say the man robbed another 7-Eleven on the 5400 block of Neshaminy Boulevard wearing a different hoodie and gloves.

He fled on foot after pulling a gun and obtaining $350 from the cash register, according to police.

Police say the same 7-Eleven was robbed by the same man in March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3687.