Police: Man sought for stealing thousands of dollars from video game in Southwest Philadelphia gas station

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly destroyed a gas station video game before stealing the money inside.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 23 at the Liberty gas station at 5200 Woodland Avenue.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man playing one of the video games before he knocked it over, smashed it with his food and removed the cash box inside.

Police say the man left the gas station heading towards the 1500 block of South Wilton Street.

He was able to take several thousand dollars in cash, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

