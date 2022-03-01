Police: Woman dies after being shot in the head in Strawberry Mansion

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street in Port Richmond after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

Authorities say a woman was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was bleeding and unresponsive, according to police.

After being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m., police say.

Police say there was no identification on her and she is currently listed as a Jane Doe.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the only items at the scene were a set of car keys near her body. No shell casings or ballistic evidence was found near her, according to Small.

Police believe at least five bullets were shot because several houses on the street were struck by gunfire, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

