Police: Man stabbed during West Philadelphia mugging

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed during a mugging in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Authorities say 27-year-old man was approached by two men on the 900 block of North 42nd street shortly before midnight. As the victim was being robbed, one of the suspect stabbed the man once.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.

Police described the suspects as two black men in their late teens. They were seen wearing dark hooded sweatshirts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's whereabouts can contact detectives at 215-686-8477.