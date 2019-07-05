Police: Man stabs off-duty officer who tried to subdue him

Police in Bucks County say an off-duty police officer was stabbed while attempting to assist with an arrest.

Investigators say a Richland Township officer responded to a call regarding a man walking down Route 309 in Quakertown. The officer unsuccessfully made contact with the man, who was later identified as 45-year-old Stephen Deatelhauser, according to authorties.

“The defendant is alleged to have ran into a CVS store up in that area and displaying a 4-inch folding knife, and then pulled a fire alarm and ran out of the store," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Off-duty Lansdale police officer Daniel Gallagher tried to intervene and help with the arrest. During the confrontation, Officer Gallagher was stabbed in the left shoulder.

The officer and Deatelhauser were taken to St. Lukes Hospital for treatment.

“It just goes to show these officers are never off duty. They take their oath and their dedication to this job very seriously," Lansdale Police Chief Mike Trail said.

Advertisement

Deatelhauser will likely be charged and arraigned this afternoon.