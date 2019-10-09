Police: Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Oxford Circle

article

Philadelphia police say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man while he was crossing the street in Oxford Circle.

It happened on the Roosevelt Boulevard at PrattStreet shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, they are searching for a black and silver pickup truck.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The man's identity has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.