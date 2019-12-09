Police: Man swipes cash and credit cards from SUV in Upper Darby

Police are searching for a man they say stole cash and bank cards from an SUV in Upper Darby. With Christmas 16 days away, Upper Darby police quickly labeled the man "The Grinch." They say he quickly went on a spending spree at local stores.

According to police, the man might have been looking for a quick payday; however, he wasn’t looking for a motion-activated surveillance camera like one mounted inside the victim's SUV that police say caught him in action.

Pictures released by police show two distinct tattoo—one with money bags and dollar signs and another with one hundred tattooed on the suspect’s knuckles.

If you have any information, please call the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-

734-7693, DM or socialmedia@udpd.org.

