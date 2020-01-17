Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man taken into custody after shots fired at police in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia
SKYFOX flew over the scene in North Philadelphia Friday.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man fired shots at police while officers were serving a warrant in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1500 block of W. Hazzard Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a lieutenant fired his weapon once. Investigators say the man was taken into custody.

There were no injuries to police or civilians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

