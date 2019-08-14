Police: Man tied up in Juniata Park home invasion; suspects sought

article

Police are searching for two suspects following an armed home invasion in Juniata Park.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Bennington Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man was approached by the armed suspects, who forced their way into the home. The victim was allegedly tied up with yellow rope but was uninjured.

The suspects reportedly got away with $2,500 in cash, two Michael Kors watches and three cell phones before fleeing in a silver SUV Jeep Liberty, which was parked in the rear of the property. They were last seen driving southbound toward Erie Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black man with a thin build, black ski mask and black clothing. The second suspect is described as a black man wearing a light colored mask and gloves while armed with a gun. Both are believed to be around 23 years old.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.