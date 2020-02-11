Police: Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia captured in Montgomery County

article

Montgomery County police have apprehended a man who they say is wanted for murder in Philadelphia.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 11, North Wales Borough police received a report of a suspicious person wanted in connection with the Philadelphia murder.

Upper Gwynedd Township police officers responded to Sumneytown Pike and Parkside Place, where they located a man matching the subject's description.

RELATED STORIES:

Police: Man admits to fatally shooting brother, father in West Oak Lane

Contractor charged after man's body found in trunk of burning Jeep in South Philadelphia

Advertisement

Police identify man fatally shot while sitting in car in Point Breeze

Thomas Johnson was taken into custody following a pedestrian stop.

Officers confirmed that Johnson had an active arrest warrant for murder out of Philadelphia.

No further information has been released at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.