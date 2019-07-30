Police: Man wanted in 2 bank robberies in Delaware County

If at first you don’t succeed, well, try again.

That’s what the man accused of robbing a Delaware County bank seemed to do Monday when he came up short.

The suspect started at the Wells Fargo branch on West Chester Pike around 2:30 p.m. He arrived wearing a bucket hat, a Phillies T-shirt and dark colored shorts.

He slid a note to the teller, demanding cash. The teller refused, so he walked out with nothing. Witnesses tell police he got in a red Jeep and took off eastbound on West Chester Pike.

About 14 minutes later, the suspect was captured on camera at a different Wells Fargo branch further down West Chester Pike. He again walked inside and produced a note, but this time walked away with cash.

He was then spotted fleeing westbound on West Chester Pike.

Advertisement

Police are confident the suspect from both robberies is the same man, with a slightly different look. For the second robbery, he allegedly threw a wig underneath his bucket hat.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium to heavy athletic build in his late 20s or early 30s. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call police.