Police: Man who fired at store employee after refusing to wear mask captured during shootout

Authorities say a man wanted for shooting at a Bethlehem cigar store employee after he stole two cigars when he was asked to leave the store for refusing to wear a mask, was later arrested during a shootout with police in Slatington.

Adam Michael Zaborowski, 35, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges stemming from an incident that happened Friday afternoon at Cigars International on the Nazareth Pike.

According to police, Zaborowski was told by staff members that he must wear a mask while inside the store. When he refused, police say staff members offered to take his order curbside but Zaborowski instead grabbed two cigars and fled the store.

An employee followed Zaborowski outside the store and asked him to return the cigars. Police say Zaborowski pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and fired one round in the air then two rounds at the staff. He fled the scene in a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Investigators quickly identified Zaborowski as a suspect and pinpointed locations where he may have gone.

On Saturday morning, police in Slatington Borough say Zaborowski wounded during a shootout with police. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

